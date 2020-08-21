Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday digitally launched a system of e-offices, enabling 20 departments and three corporations in the state, including his office and that of the chief secretary, to move files electronically among them.

Also Read | Entrepreneur Ravi Agarwal Is a Great Leader Who Has Made an Impact in Social Science and Politics.

The Chief Minister launched the system taking the state a step forward on the path of e-governance, said a Haryana government statement, adding Khattar also set a deadline of December 25 for all departments in the state to adopt the e-office system with the ability of inter and intradepartmental movements of their files.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

The Chief Minister also asked officers of all 20 departments and corporations to make the e-office system fully functional by September 15, it said.

In his inaugural address, Khattar said through this process, all government work will be conducted in a fast and transparent manner.

He said the offices of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the state Finance Department have already switched over to the e-office system for processing official files.

By September 1, the e-office system will be implemented in 20 other departments, he said adding all departments will start their work through e-office by September 15.

The Chief Minister said the e-office initiative would be a boon for many as it will not only save paper but will also be a unique step towards saving the environment.

He said with these e-offices, all official records will be made available on one digital platform.

He also asked officers to move all new files through the e-office system and digitalise all old files.

He also asked all departments to link their files with e-office within the stipulated deadline.

Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora assured the chief minister that by December 25, which is celebrated as Good Governance Day, the e-office system will be implemented in all departments across the state.

She said the unveiling of the e-office system amid the COVID-19 pandemic is even more important “as the manual exchange of files poses the risk of virus spread”.

Arora said that so far 18,000 e-files of 42 departments and more than 71,000 e-receipts have been forwarded 3,80,000 times by 7,200 users through e-office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)