Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was admitted in Medanta Hospital last month and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has been making steady progress over the last few days, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

His pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits, CMO said.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to Medanta hospital on August 25. (ANI)

