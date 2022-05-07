Patient being taken to doctor's residence on a stretcher in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI)

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Relatives were seen carrying a patient to a doctor's residence on a stretcher due to his absence at the District Hospital in Baikunthpur of Chhattisgarh's Koriya on Friday.

According to the Civil Surgeon of the hospital, K L Dhruv, the family wanted the patient to be treated by a prominent doctor of Baikunthpur (who works at the District Hospital).

"I have enquired about this. These people came at 1.30 PM, and they wanted to get him examined by a prominent doctor of Baikunthpur. They took the patient on a stretcher to the doctor's residence without telling anybody," said Dhruv.

"The doctor saw him (patient) and asked the family to get admitted to the hospital. He is now being treated here at the hospital," he added.

On being asked how the hospital administration remained unaware of the incident, he said the incident happened after their Outpatient Department (OPD) was shut down.

"It happened at 1.30 PM and our OPD gets closed at 1 PM. I left (hospital) at 2.30 PM and nobody informed me about it," he said.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a patient was carried to the hospital on a hand cart after the ambulance allegedly refused to take him due to the lack of petrol.

Neeraj Pandy, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital, alleged that the ambulance had returned from Banaras on the same day, due to which it did not have enough petrol.

"We are taking measures to ascertain the real cause of the incident," he said. (ANI)

