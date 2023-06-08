Kochi, Jun 8 (PTI) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will host the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC) and Expo in Kochi from October 10 to 13.

Organised by the New Delhi-based National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), the 16th ASC will focus on the theme 'Transformation of agri-food systems for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).'

The Congress aims to bring together leading academicians, researchers, students, farmers, entrepreneurs and so on from across the globe to exchange their research findings, ideas and experiences on all aspects of agri-food systems to draw a roadmap for achieving the SDGs of the United Nations, a statement said here.

The delegates and participants in the Congress would share knowledge on issues related to agriculture and sustainability issues regarding land and water, agricultural production systems, renewable and alternative energy, precision farming, alternative farming systems, coastal agriculture, next-generation technologies, etc. aiming to find ways to transform the sector to meet the UN SDGs.

The event will have plenaries, special invited lectures by eminent scientists, technical sessions, agri expo, symposia, panel discussions, student elocution, farmer and industry interactions, etc. covering topics such as food and nutritional security, climate actions for sustainable agri-food systems, emerging genetic technologies, livestock, horticulture and so on, it said.

More than 1,500 delegates from India and abroad, a large number of farmers and the local public are expected to attend the event.

The Agri Expo will showcase innovative agricultural technologies of public and private sector research institutes, universities, agro-industries, extension agencies and NGOs.

Students from state agricultural universities, deemed to be agricultural universities and central agricultural universities can participate in the student elocution contest, the statement added.

