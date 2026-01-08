Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): A major combing and search operation is currently underway in the forest area of Kamadh Nullah in Kathua district following an encounter between security forces and terrorists, said the officials.

An exchange of fire had taken place on Wednesday between the J&K Police and terrorists.

"SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua," Inspector General of Police Jammu said in a post on X.

The IGP further added, "Despite darkness, thick vegetation and treacherous terrain, SOG is relentlessly engaging the terrorists. Teams of CRPF are also participating in the Joint Op."

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a separate encounter occurred in the Sohan area of Udhampur district, where SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army, acting on intelligence inputs, came in contact with terrorists.

White Knight Corps in a post on X said, "In an intelligence-based operation, SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists."

These incidents follow a similar encounter in November 2025 in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the White Knight Corps wrote, "Contact with Terrorists | Op Chhatru, in an intelligence based operation, in concert with @jk_police, in early morning hours today, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress. (ANI)

