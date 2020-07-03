Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of recent COVID-19 positive cases, ward number 15 of Chellanam Gram Panchayat and Chellanam fishing harbour were declared containment zones with only essential services allowed to operate in the region.

Sub divisional magistrate of Fort Kochi, Snehil Kumar Singh, ordered that full lockdown will be in force till midnight of July 3. As per orders, the entire Chellanam fishing harbour will stop all operations, and no relaxations would be given to any establishment within the containment zone.

While movement of people would be restricted to essential services and emergencies, the movement of vehicles would be controlled with only limited entry and exit points in the containment zones.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala stand at 4,753 including 2,088 active cases. While 2,640 patients have either been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 25. (ANI)

