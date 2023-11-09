Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): In the Kodanad estate robbery and murder case, the Tamil Nadu Police's Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) on Wednesday handed over three pen drives containing the data from the SIM cards of the accused Jamseer Ali and Deepu, to the Ooty district judge.

The Kodanad estate, which is spread across 906 acres here, belonged to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her aide VK Sasikala. The murder-robbery incident took place in 2017. In the incident, one of the security guards of the estate was murdered, and 10 watches and a crystal rhino worth Rs 42,000 were robbed.

Kanagaraj, the main accused in the case, died in a car accident. Ten people, including Chayan and Valaiyar Manoj, who were allegedly involved in this murder-robbery case, have been arrested and are currently on bail.

This case has been going on for the last 6 years in the Utagai District Court. The CBCID police are currently investigating the case.

The cell phones of Jamseer Ali and Deepu, who were allegedly involved in the incident, were seized and handed over to the district court in Utgai.

A few months ago, the CBCID police filed a petition in the court asking them to be sent to the laboratory to get the details of the data exchange carried out on those cell phones and SIM cards during the incident.

After that, on July 16, the court sent 6 cell phones and 2 SIM cards to a technical laboratory in Coimbatore.

At present, the laboratory is ready to exchange the information recorded on cell phones and SIM cards, said CBCID ADSP Murugavel.

CBCID ADSP Murugavel appeared in person at the district court in Utkai on Wednesday and presented 3 new pen drives to the district judge Abdulkader.

These 3 pen drives will soon be sent to the laboratory in Coimbatore to copy the records and information recovered from the cell phones of Jamseer Ali and Deepu, said Murugavel.

It is expected that CBCID Police may get important evidence through the results of this investigation.

CBCID police are going to start an investigation from different angles, especially as to whom Deepu and Jamsir Ali spoke to, whether they spoke to any Political leaders or will be investigated. (ANI)

