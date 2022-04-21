Chennai, Apr 21 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, a close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was grilled for six hours by the police on Thursday over the 2017 Kodanad heist and murder case, with the enquiry set to continue on April 22 also.

A special Investigation Team, led by West Zone IG R Sudhakar questioned Sasikala for nearly six hours at her T Nagar residence here, mainly based on the deposition by the estate Manager, Natarajan a few years ago, police sources said.

Prior to her demise in December 2016, Jayalalithaa used the property in the hilly Nilgiris district as a retreat.

On April 24 in 2017, security guard Om Bahadur was found murdered and some documents and articles were reportedly stolen from the bungalow.

According to police sources, the team asked Sasikala about her last visit to the bungalow, the documents and cash maintained there and whether she had met the driver Kanagaraj who died in an accident in Salem five days after after the heist.

Assuring full cooperation for the investigation, Sasikala reportedly remarked it was unfortunate that murder took place in the bungalow where Jayalalithaa used to stay and wanted stringent punishment to the culprits.

Sasikala was serving prison term in Bengaluru, in a disproportionate assets case, when the incident occurred.

Later in the day, Sasikala told the waiting media the enquiry would continue on Friday as well.

