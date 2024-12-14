Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 14 (ANI): Junior doctors, nurses, and others staged a protest on Saturday outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office against the bail granted to former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Tala Police Station's former Officer-in-Charge, Abhijit Mondal.

One of the protesting doctors outside the CBI office claimed there was a nexus between the state government and the police, alleging that the CBI was attempting to cover up the incident and protect the culprits.

"Yesterday, in shocking news, we learned that the culprits of the RG Kar rape and murder incident were granted bail. We never expected the CBI to fail so miserably. We believe there is a nexus between the state government, state police, and the CBI to cover up the incident and shield the culprits. We are protesting on the streets to demand why the CBI has failed to submit the chargesheet," the doctor said.

The victim's father expressed disappointment, stating that the CBI had initially made progress when protests were active. He added that continued protests might have compelled the CBI to file the chargesheet.

"Wherever protests are held, we will join them. This is our only option now. I am heartbroken. We need stronger protests; only then will something change. The CBI has not filed a chargesheet. When we approached the court for justice, the case was handed over to the CBI, but they have not fulfilled their responsibility. While protests were ongoing, the CBI made progress, and arrests followed. However, once the protests stopped, the CBI's work halted. If the protests had continued, the CBI would have filed a chargesheet," he said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reacted to the protests, suggesting that the victim's family should have trusted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state police for timely justice.

"We sympathise fully with the victim's parents, but they called in the CBI. If they had trusted Mamata Didi and the state police, justice would have been served by now. The victim's parents are confused. They should place their faith in the Supreme Court," he said.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparking widespread protests. Shortly after the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 29 concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh also faced questioning related to the murder case. As part of the investigation, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

Sanjay Roy, the prime suspect in the rape and murder, denied the charges. Speaking from a police van on November 11, he alleged, "I am telling you, it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing--the rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College resident doctor--and framed me. They threatened me, and there were other senior officers involved." (ANI)

