Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Monday issued a statement clarifying that no permission was granted for any procession in the Park Circus area in response to reports of an alleged incident of violence a day earlier on Ram Navami.

Police confirmed that there was no such movement in the locality and stated that they acted promptly after receiving information about damage to a vehicle in the area.

In light of the confusion, Kolkata Police urged the public not to listen to rumors or false information about the incident and reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the city.

"With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was given for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being registered to investigate the matter. The public is advised not to heed any rumours," posTed Kolkata Police on X.

This comes after the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Sunday that Hindu devotees carrying saffron flags were attacked in Kolkata's Park Circus area while returning from a Ram Navami procession.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the incident, alleging the police were "paralyzed" by her "politics of appeasement."

He further added that the "system is shaken" by the display of "united Bengali Hindus" during Ram Navami and warned that next year's procession would be "bigger."

"As the Ram Navami procession returned, Hindu devotees were savagely attacked in Kolkata's Park Circus Seven Point area. Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn't random--it was targeted violence. And where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless. The very force handpicked by@MamataOfficial--completely paralyzed by her politics of appeasement. Not one step was taken to protect innocent Hindus," he posted on X.

"This cowardly inaction proves ONE thing: The roar of united Bengali Hindus during Ram Navami has shaken the system. Mamata's pampered "Shanti Vahini" isn't peaceful--they're panicked. Rattled. Terrified! Let it be known: This is just the beginning. We promise from Kolkata--next year, an even larger, louder, and mightier Ram Navami procession will storm through Park Circus. And the same cops who stood mute today? They'll shower flowers on us. Mark these words," he posted further, tagging the Kolkata Police.

Responding to the allegations, Kolkata Police issued a statement saying, "No permission was taken for any procession at Park Circus, and no such procession was taken out."

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose interacted with people on the streets of Kolkata on Ram Navami and said that an atmosphere of peace and trust was observed.

The Governor said that the Raj Bhavan had been in constant coordination with the law enforcement departments to ensure a peaceful Ram Navami.

"Raj Bhavan has been in constant coordination with all the law enforcement departments to ensure that Ram Navami is peaceful. I want to compliment the people, all the political parties, the government and all other stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful Ram Navami in the state," the Governor said. (ANI)

