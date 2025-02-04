Kota, Feb 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was believed to have shot himself dead after being surrounded by police, has turned out to be alive and remains at large, police here on Monday said.

Rudresh alias RDX was believed to have shot himself in face on Sunday after he and another of his accomplice, hiding in a house in Naya Nohara, were surrounded by police.

Also Read | Patna Accident: Chaos on Marine Drive After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other, None Hurt.

The dead man was taken to a mortuary, where he was on Monday identified by his family members as Pritam Goswami alias TT, another seasoned criminal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal said.

Rudresh reportedly himself informed one of friends about his being alive early Monday. And the friend reported the matter to his family members, the DSP said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

According to CCTV footage from the spot, Rudresh had escaped from the hideout minutes before the police team reached there, the officer said.

The body was misidentified as Rudresh's by his family because of the mutilated state of the man's face and few of Rudresh's belongings being found in the room.

Police also recovered three weapons from the house during the raid.

Goswami, a native of Bundi district and who living with his parents in Kota for years, had more than 15 cases were lodged against him at different police stations.

Rudresh and his three aides were wanted in a case involving firing of a gun at a pan shop owner's brother on January 26 in an area under Mahaveer Nagar Police Station.

The four were in a car and asked the owner to hand them cigarettes inside the vehicle. When the man refused, one of the four fired a shot from inside the car and wounded shop owner's brother Pavan Singh.

He is currently under treatment at New Medical College Hospital here.

One of the four, Rajneesh Poter, was arrested earlier.

Rudresh remains still at large and a hunt is on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)