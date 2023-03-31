Kota (RJ) Mar 31 (PTI) The district authorities here on Friday announced Rs 1 lakh each and a contractual job to the kin of three men who died of electrocution during a Ram Navami procession.

Abhishek, 24, Mahendra Yadav, 40, and a 25-year-old Lalit Prajapat - all residents of Baroda village – died of electrocution Thursday while taking down a steel ring, with which they were performing stunts, stuck in an overhead high tension cable.

They were part of a Ram Navami procession being taken out in Kotradeet village. Four more people had been injured in the same incident.

The announcement was made by SDM Digod to placate the kin of the victims who staged a demonstration on state highway-70 demanding compensation. They also refused to take away their bodies from CHC Sultanpur for last rites.

The official also assured the victims' kin of a probe against electric department officials to see if there was any negligence on their part.

The protesters agreed for last rites and called off the demonstration after around 2 hours.

