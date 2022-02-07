Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) A traffic seargent of Kolkata Police died while on duty in a bizarre road accident in Basanti Highway in the fringes of the city on Monday, a senior police official said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Who Are The Preferred Leaders to Become Chief Minister of Their State?.

Sashibhushan Minaj, who is in his early 30s, died probably after his bike fell into a pothole while he was chasing a vehicle on Monday afternoon, he said.

Also Read | Here Are The 10 Main Issues on Which PM Narendra Modi Lambasted Congress in Parliament.

The reason behind the death of the traffic sergeant, who was posted with Tiljala Traffic Guard, could also be because his two-wheeler was knocked down by another vehicle from behind, he said.

“The sergeant was declared brought dead after locals, who after spotting him lying injured on the side of Basanti Highway, took him to a nearby hospital. We are trying to find out what is the cause of his death,” the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)