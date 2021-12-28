Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on Sunday slammed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his refusal to toe the party line on the K-Rail project and said that he will remain in the party if he falls in the line with the party decision.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Sudhakaran said, "Shashi Tharoor is only a single man in the party. If he falls in the line with the party decisions, he can be a part of this party. No one here has the right to oppose the party decisions. It is applicable to all, be it Shashi Tharoor or K Sudhakaran."

These remarks come after Tharoor appreciated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his initiative to bring development to the country on December 16 at the inauguration function of Lulu mall.

"When I am appreciating the Chief Minister for his efforts to bring development, there is no need to see politics in it. I stand for development," Tharoor said.

Tharoor has earlier refused to sign the petition filed by UDF MPs to the Union Ministry of Railways opposing the LDF government's semi high-speed railway corridor project connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod in Kerala.

The project will enable one to reach Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram in only four hours time and costs about Rs 64,000 crores. (ANI)

