Idukki (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Kapil Sibal's Initiative for Launching ‘Insaf Ke Sipahi’ Website, Says 'Will Fight Together'.

According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning.

More details are awaited (ANI).

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here’s When Centre Will Announce First DA Hike of 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)