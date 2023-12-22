Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday constituted a four-member cabinet sub-committee headed by state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao for COVID-19 management.

Other than Rao, the three ministers in the panel are Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar.

The committee will monitor the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which is once again creating a scare among the masses.

