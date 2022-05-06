Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a significant move to revamp primary healthcare services in Bengaluru city, a total of 51 health centres under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be taken over by Health and Family Welfare Department, the informed Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) are currently under BBMP's control and will be taken over by Health Department.

Also Read | India Looks Forward to Significant Transformational and Exponential Growth in Its Trade With Italy, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

BBMP which had financial and administrative control over these health centres will now be moved to the supervision of the health department.

As per the order issued by the state government on Friday, a total of 51 health centres, 35 UPHCs listed under the National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs will now come under the purview of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Slams BJP; Says ‘326 Sedition Cases Filed in First Term of PM Narendra Modi’.

The staff recruited by BBMP and equipment procured by BBMP will also be transferred to Health and Family Welfare Department. The move is aimed at streamlining healthcare services across the state.

Speaking about the decision, Sudhakar said that the public healthcare services provided by the government should be similar across all facilities be it UPHCs or CHCs.

Whether it is in urban or rural areas, people should get quality healthcare services across the state, he said.

"The move to bring back health centres under BBMP to the purview of the Health Department will help us to integrate the health programs of centre and state government and ensure effective implementation," the minister said.

The decision will also enable better management of PHCs and streamlining of administrative issues leading to improved service to citizens, especially the urban poor, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)