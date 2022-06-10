New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the unemployment issue.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Telangana Minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has failed miserably in creating jobs for the youth of the nation. KTR demanded that the Centre fill up the 16 lakh government jobs which are vacant at present.

He added that demonetization and lockdown during the COVID pandemic majorly impacted the jobs and livelihood of people in the country. "There are only 'pakoda' employment opportunities in the country today, all thanks to the inefficient policies of the union government," stated KTR.

KTR stated that due to the indecisiveness of the central government, the country today is witnessing the highest unemployment rate in the Centre was selling government companies.

The TRS leader asked the central government when it will fill 16 lakh job vacancies and what actions have been taken to create 2 crore jobs per year.

"How many of the promised 2 crore jobs per year were created or will be created for the youth of Telangana? What answers do you have for the loss of employment opportunities caused due to selling of government assets to private entities?" he asked.

KTR said by the privatization of government properties, the reservation policy in jobs will be removed.

"How are you going to recognise and reward the Telangana Govt which is giving major support to the country's economy? Do you have an answer to the demand we have been making on behalf of Telangana youth for 8 years to revive the Hyderabad ITIR project or give another special package as an alternative?" asked the TRS leader.

"On one hand, you make statements like sabka saat, sabka vikas. But on the other hand, your party leaders believe and act more on the lines of 'sabko satyanash karo'. This attitude of yours is becoming a threat to the Indians not only in the country but outside the country as well. Due to this, the country is going backwards in development. As a result, crores of people are losing their jobs," added KTR.

He also said that the Centre has miserably failed in attracting global investments to the country which could create employment opportunities for the youth.

"Your inefficient decisions and ineffective economic policies led to loss of jobs, instead of creating new employment opportunities in the country," KTR said.

He alleged that the Centre has no commitment to the welfare of agriculture and the textile sectors as these are the two major sectors people depend on for jobs. He added that the small countries in the neighbourhood have more employees in this sector than those in India. (ANI)

