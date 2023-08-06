Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Kuki People’s Alliance on Sunday withdrew its support to the Manipur CM Biren Singh’s government.

Kuki People’s Alliance president Tongmang Haokip on Sunday wrote a letter to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey to inform her about the party withdrawing its support to the incumbent government.

Also Read | Musk Offers Funds to Users Who Got in Trouble over X Posts.

"After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," the letter read.

The withdrawal of support by the Kuki People’s Alliance will not bring about much change in the power dynamics of the state government as they had been a minor ally.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Likely To Take Call on Congress Leader's Membership Restoration on August 7.

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) had two MLAs lending support to the BJP government led by Biren Singh.

While the BJP has 37 MLAs in the current government, it has the support of five MLAs from the Naga People's Front (NPF), seven MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) along with the backing of three independent legislators.

The opposition now consists of a total of eight MLAs, which include the Congress which has five MLAs, the JD(U) which has one MLA and two from the KPA. Following the last state assembly elections, five JD(U) MLAs joined hands with the BJP.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)