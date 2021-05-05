Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday criticized the BJP-led state government for diverting people's attention from the Chamarajanagar hospital incident in which reportedly 24 people had died due to a shortage of oxygen wherein the Bengaluru police arrested a social worker and her nephew over an alleged irregularity in the allotment of COVID beds.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "It is a planned drama by the BJP to divert people's minds from the Chamarajanagar incident. They are now playing bed-blocking drama in Karnataka."

The revelation of the alleged 'bed blocking scam' came from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya, and Uday Garudachar.

"It was a huge drama by the BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and two other BJP MLA who went to war room and created drama there to get some advertisement and become a hero on TV screens," he added.

HD Kumaraswamy also said that some TV channels are trying to showcase Tejasvi Surya as "Baahubali" after this drama.

The state of Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and a crumbling health care system amid the second wave of the pandemic.

"These kinds of drama by these leaders to create communal tension doesn't work at this point of time when government should be committed to saving the people. People are dying on the streets and you people who are in government are playing with their lives," Kumarswamy concluded.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the deaths of COVID patients reportedly due to a shortage of oxygen. The commission is slated to submit a report within a month.

According to the Union Health Ministry, has 4,64,383 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state has registered 19,629 new cases and 288 related deaths. (ANI)

