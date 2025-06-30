Gurugram, Jun 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for stabbing to death a 26-year-old labourer on Sunday night in an apparent revenge attack after the victim thrashed him for molesting his relative two days ago in village Ghata here.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rajdev Kumar, a native of Saharsa district in Bihar who lived in Ghata village as a tenant.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

Rajdev had a fight with a person named Bobby, 24, two days ago. It is alleged that Bobby had molested a relative of Rajdev two days ago following which Rajdev had assualted him, they said.

On Sunday night, while returning home, Rajdev was stopped by Bobby and his accomplices near Ghata Sabzi Mandi and attacked with a sharp weapon. The people living nearby informed Rajdev's family and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

After getting information, a police team reached the spot. Following a complaint of the victim's wife, an FIR was registered at the Sector 56 police station and the accused was arrested from Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday.

Bobby is a native of district Mahoba in Madhya Pradesh, said the police.

"During police interrogation, it was found that accused Bobby and deceased Rajdev had a scuffle on June 27, due to which accused Bobby along with his accomplices committed the murder on Sunday. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)