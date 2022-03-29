Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The recruitment drive for the post of constables in Ladakh Police started here on Monday, with 4,500 applicants participating from Leh, officials said.

Ladakh Police official informed that women participated on the first day of the recruitment drive and all-male applicants will apply for the post of constables in the next two days.

Speaking to ANI, Stanzin Norboo, AIG said, "We received 4500 applications from Leh. On the first day, we called female applicants and in the next two days, we will call male applicants." (ANI)

