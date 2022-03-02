Leh, Mar 1 (PTI) Ladakh reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union territory to 28,016, while active cases went down to 150, officials said on Tuesday.

The region has so far recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

There was no death in Ladakh in the last 24 hours, they said.

As many as 29 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 25 were discharged in Leh and four in Kargil, officials said.

With these, the total number of cured patients is 27,638, they said.

All the 13 fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said.

A total of 627 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is 150, including 147 cases in Leh and three cases in Kargil district, they added.

