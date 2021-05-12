Leh, May 12 (PTI) The union territory of Ladakh reported 135 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 15,564, while 130 more people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, officials said on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has now risen to 1,452, including 1,212 in Leh district and 240 in Kargil district, they said

A total of 157 people have died due to coronavirus in the UT so far. While 113 people have died in Leh, the rest of 44 deaths have taken place in Kargil district.

The officials said a total of 137 patients -- 127 in Leh and 46 in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals during past 24 hours after successful treatment, taking the number of those who have been cured of the virus to 13,955, which accounted for over 90 percent of the total cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)