Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said that Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts are on "high alert".

"Although there is nothing to worry about but some isolated incidents took place earlier in which China's helicopters entered Himachal Pradesh. We reported this to Union Home and Defence Ministries," Thakur said.

Thakur further said that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the family of Sepoy Ankush Thakur from Hamirpur who lost his life in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley.

"His sacrifice and valour will always be remembered," Thakur said. (ANI)

