Mumbai, June 20: Central Railways on Saturday lauded a motorwoman for her dedication towards her work who drove one of the locals amid coronavirus pandemic. The central Railways shared an image of Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade sitting inside her cabin while driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff. In the image, Ghorpade was wearing a face shield and mask. Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers.

In the tweet, the Central Railways also shared an advisory for people commuting on local trains. Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt. Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert !,” tweeted the Central Railways.

Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt. Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert ! pic.twitter.com/6yUyPEa9Lh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

After the tweet went viral, netizens praised Ghorpade for her good work at the time the pandemic.

"Well Done Madam. Proud of You..."

Well Done Madam. Proud of You... — FaisalGandhi (@FaisalGandhi5) June 20, 2020

"A salute to such strong woman and their families who are working amid Covid-19"

A salute to such strong woman and their families who are working amid Covid-19 — Sustainable Future (@Ganesh1287) June 20, 2020

"Salute the Brave. Jai Hind"

Salute the Brave. Jai Hind — G VENUGOPAL (@gvgeltc) June 20, 2020

After a gap of over two-and-a-half months, the Railways resumed limited suburban train services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on June 15 for the employees of the Maharashtra government who are engaged in essential services. The authorities asked people to follow adequate social distancing. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,24,331. The deadly virus has also crossed 5,893 lives so far in the state. Currently, there are over 55,665 active cases in Maharashtra.

