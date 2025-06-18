Leh (Ladakh) [India] June 18 (ANI): A delegation led by Yangchan Dolma, Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, recently called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Leh on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Nirmala Sitharaman's Office stated that, "Delegation led by Smt Yangchan Dolma, Councillor - Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, calls on Smt Nirmala Sitharaman."

Also Read | Donald Trump Invited PM Narendra Modi to Visit US After His Trip to Canada, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

During her visit, Sitharaman visited the project site for the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST) near Pangong Lake in Merak. The NLST is a proposed ground-based 2-m class optical and near-infrared (IR) observational facility.

Furthermore, Sitharaman laid a wreath in tribute and paid respects to the martyrs at the Rezang La War Memorial at Chushul, in Ladakh. The War Memorial was constructed in 1963 in the Chushul plains, at an altitude of over 15,000 feet.

Also Read | Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Due to AC Explosion in Sector 36, All Residents Safely Evacuated (Watch Videos).

Earlier, on Monday, Sitharaman visited Rongdo Valley in Ladakh and interacted with members of the local tribal community members.

In a post on X, Nirmala Sitharaman's office said, "Nirmala Sitharaman visits Rongdo Valley in Ladakh and interacts with members of the local nomadic tribal community. During the visit, Nirmala Sitharaman handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of tents for the tribe, under the CSR initiative of the @TheOfficialSBI Foundation."

Earlier on June 15, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, virtually inaugurated several development projects on Sunday in Leh, Ladakh, during her four-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Finance said this reaffirms the Government of India's commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Union Finance Minister also interacted with the officials of the Union Territory administration.

On the second day of her visit, she addressed an audience during the Credit Outreach Programme in Leh and handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various Central Government schemes.

During the Credit Outreach, loans worth Rs 5.13 crore were disbursed to beneficiaries under different schemes, including PM MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME), and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans. The Union minister also visited an exhibition of local handicrafts and handloom products by Self Help Groups (SHG) and Local Entrepreneurs in Leh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)