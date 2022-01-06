Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved an order for January 11 in connection with the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, who is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The plea came before Justice Rajiv Singh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Concern Over Security Breach, to Meet Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra has sought time to file a counter-affidavit. The court will hear the plea on January 11.

A vehicle allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws On October 3.

Also Read | Delhi Likely To Record 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmer' protest. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)