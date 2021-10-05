New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people died and several others were injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year. Among them, four were farmers.

In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest.

The SKM demanded the immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.

It claimed that one of the protestors Gurvinder Singh (20) from Mukronya Nanpara died because of a bullet injury. The first post-mortem did not confirm this. However, a repost-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS, BHU, PGI and a senior forensic doctor in Bahraich, under video recording and in the presence of SKM representatives.

SKM leader Tajinder Virk, who was grievously injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was operated upon with a neuro-surgery procedure after being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. He is reported to be out of danger now, the SKM said.

It condemned the detention of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni by the Uttar Pradesh government.

It has also condemned the attempts of the UP government to prevent people from Punjab to come to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The statement alleged that reports are coming that the UP Police prevented and harassed farmers from other places who wanted to attend the last rites of two youths from Bahraich district killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM has demanded that the UP government should stop its “undemocratic behavior” and not take away basic rights of citizens.

