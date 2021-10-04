Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the detention of Priyanka Gandhi by the state police shows that the state government is afraid of Congress General Secretary.

Briefing mediapersons, Pilot said, "Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement is unfortunate. Priyanka Gandhi wants to go to Lakhimpur Kheri and sympathise with farmers but the state (UP) government is afraid and did not allow her. We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident."

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2 Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked the state unit of BJP's Kisan Morcha to 'pick up sticks' and to use 'tit for tat' methodology against the protesting farmers.

The Congress has demanded immediate release of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been allegedly detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Also Read | Who is Satish Maneshinde? Know All About the High-Profile Criminal Lawyer Who is Defending Aryan Khan in Drugs Case.

The Congress also demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers and the arrest of his son.

The developments came after eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Sachin Pilot further attacked the BJP-ruled Centre over the drugs recovery at Gujarat's Mundra Port.

"Drugs worth Rs 21,000 crores were seized at Mundra port Gujarat but still the government has not taken any action on this. We demand that a sitting supreme court judge should investigate this matter so that the youth of this country could be saved," stated the Congress leader.

Pilot's remarks came at a time when Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested eight persons including actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Sunday.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3,000 Kg heroin and arrested two persons from Mundra Port in Gujarat last month.

Heroin was originated in Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port. DRI conducted searches in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, sources told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)