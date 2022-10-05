Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Villagers in Jamunabad here claimed that a tiger mauled a 25-year-old man to death in Gola forest range, causing resentment among the locals who staged a protest here on Wednesday demanding the administration to check the movement of wild animals in the area.

Yadunath, who worked as a watchman at a seed farm on daily wages, was killed while he had gone to a nearby field to relieve himself after his night duty on Tuesday, a senior forest department official said, adding his partially eaten body was recovered from the field.

It is, however, not yet known whether the animal was a tiger or a leopard, the official said.

The angry villagers held a sit-in on the Gola-Lakhimpur road demanding that the administration initiate some measure to check the movement of wild animals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shriddha Singh were among the officials who rushed to the spot and talked to the villagers. They also assured adequate compensation to Yadunath's kin.

Following their assurance, the villagers called off their dharna and traffic on the road was restored.

Sanjay Kumar Pathak, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve told PTI that cages will be installed in the area to trap the animals. Cameras will also be set up to keep a watch on them, he added.

The officials urged villagers not to venture out alone but to work in groups.

