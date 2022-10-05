Mumbai, October 5: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife's lover with the help of his brother and a friend in Bhandup. The Bhandup police have arrested two brothers for allegedly killing a 24-year-old civil engineer. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for their friend, reported Hindustan Times.

The arrested accused identified as Avinash Ashok Torane, 31, and his younger brother Ashwin Ashok Torane, 24 is from Bhandup. Their absconding friend, Avinash, is a civil engineer and works in a construction firm in Sewri, the report added. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide.

As per the reports, the deceased, Suraj Patayit, a resident of Vashi, was allegedly having an affair with the wife of one of the accused. The deceased was invited to a marriage ceremony by the accused’s family. During his stay, the deceased came in contact with Avinash’s wife and he started messaging her. Soon they got into a relationship. However, Avinash came to know about the affair last month. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Following this, the accused called the deceased in Bhandup on September 26. Both the brothers and one of their friends took the victim to the first floor of a community hall where they beat and thrashed him with sticks. The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against the accused trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The arrested duo was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till October 10.

