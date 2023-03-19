President Murmu interacts with members of self help groups during a visit to Lakshadweep (Photo/ANI)

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], March 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday interacted with members of Self-Help Groups of Lakshadweep at Kavaratti.

President Murmu on Saturday visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district during her six-day visit.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Angered Over Separation from Wife, Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Kadapa.

"Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", tweeted the President's official Twitter handle.

President Murmu appreciated the devotion of the people who are spreading the message of Swamiji through the activities of Vivekananda Kendra.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Bike, Drags It Over 2 km for Bitting Several People in Vijay Nagar, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

"I feel blessed to have a feel of the great ennobling mission of Swami Vivekananda in this place," President Murmu said.

President Murmu on Friday graced a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Kerala government and released 'Chuvadu', a booklet on 'Kudumbasree', one of the largest women's self-help networks in the world.

The Governor of the State, Arif Mohammad Khan, accompanied the President on the visit.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Kerala's lush green forests, beautiful beaches and backwaters, fascinating hills, lovely lakes, ambling rivers, swaying coconut trees and rich biodiversity make it 'God's Own Country.

Later, the President visited the Bhavatarini Temple of the Ashram and also held an informal meeting with six members of Mexico's Parliament who were visiting Amma as part of the Civil 20 (C20) and Group of 20 (G20) initiatives.

Amma is Chair of C20, an official engagement group of India's G20 Presidency that represents civil society and non-governmental organizations.

Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, gave a brief walkthrough on the humanitarian initiatives of the Ashram, highlighting its impact across the world.

Kollam District Collector Afsana Parween, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG R. Nishanthini, and Kollam City Police Commissioner Merin Joseph also accompanied the President during her visit.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a six-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)