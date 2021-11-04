Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, Lakshmi Puja was performed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) here.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the BSE, Ashish Chauhan performed the Puja along with his family members at BSE office located at Dalal Street in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda.

Actress Bhagyashree is also present at the event to offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi.

With the completion of this Puja, the special one-hour long 'Mahurat Trading' session will commence in BSE.

The session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm today.

Mahurat Trading session is observed every year on Diwali. Traditionally, the business community open their new books of account on this day. (ANI)

