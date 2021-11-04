Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Tab A8 soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website. 91Mobiles has also come across specifications and design renders of Samsung's upcoming tablet. In addition to this, Galaxy Tab A8 has also cleared its Bluetooth certification on Wednesday. The Galaxy Tab A8 will succeed the Galaxy Tab A7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Discount of Rs 5,000 Ahead of Diwali; Check Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

According to 91Mobiles, two models of Galaxy Tab A8 have been spotted on the Geekbench website - Wi-Fi(SM-X200) and LTE (SM-X205). In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab A8 is likely to come with a 10.5-inch TFT WUXGA with a resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. The device is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T618 octa-core chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the tablet is likely to sport an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, a 7,040mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity options might include a fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type C port. Moreover, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 might also get a quad-speaker setup with Dobly Atmos support.

