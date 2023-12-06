Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, a 1988-batch Jharkhand IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the state, an official notification said on Wednesday.

Khiangte replaces Sukhdev Singh, who has been made the director general of Shri Krishna Institute of Public Administration, it said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Spurned Suitor Stalks, Beats Girl in Nanapeth, Threatens Her With Dire Consequences; Probe Underway.

Khiangte, who was holding the charge of additional chief secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, in addition to the DG of the public administration institute, is due to retire on October 31, 2024.

Singh, who was appointed as the chief secretary on April 1, 2020, is due to retire on March 31 next year.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MPs, Including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, Elected to Assemblies Quit Parliament; Likely to Join State Governments.

The notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasa, however, did not elaborate on the sudden move.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)