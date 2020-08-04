Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI)Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said.

Also Read | Stock Markets Today: Sensex Trades 350 Points Higher At 37,301.01, Nifty Above 10,980.

"We received a call around 7 am informing us about the debris on Ali Yavar Jung Marg (also known as the Western Express Highway)," the official said.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north- south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Also Read | List of Indian Politicians Who Tested Positive For COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Here's All Those Who Contracted Coronavirus.

Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, another official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed.

The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)