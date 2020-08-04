New Delhi, August 4: Nearly two million cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported so far in India. The coronavirus outbreak also hit the Indian political class. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, plenty of politicians and ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 in India. The list also includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Rani Varun who succumbed to the infection on Sunday. Here's a list of Indian politicians who contracted coronavirus. Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Dies of COVID-19 in Lucknow.

Amit Shah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the most prominent name in the list. Shah has got himself admitted in a private hospital in Gurugram, near Delhi, on August 2 after contracting coronavirus. His condition is stable.

Siddaramaiah: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Siddaramaiah has been hospitalised. He is doing well and is stable currently, the hospital said.

Banwarilal Purohit: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19 and home-quarantined himself.

BS Yediyurappa: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to a hospital on August 2 after he had tested positive for coronavirus. His daughter BY Padmavati has also contracted the deadly virus.

Karti Chidambaram: Karti Chidambaram, Congress lawmaker and son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has contracted coronavirus. He announced that he is COVID-19 positive on August 3.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Senior advocate and Congress's Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He later recovered.

Mohammed Salim: CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim on August 3 said he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 63-year-old former MP from Raiganj constituency has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Swatantra Dev Singh: Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh President Swatantra Dev Singh tested positive for coronavirus on August 2. He has home quarantined himself.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has contracted coronavirus. He is receiving treatment at Chirayu Hospital, a dedicated facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Bhopal.

Kamal Rani Varun: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun tested positive for coronavirus on July 18. She succumbed to the infection on August 2.

Satyendar Jain: Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Satyendar Jain tested COVID-19 positive in June. After his health deteriorated, he was shifted to ICU and administered plasma therapy. He recovered after spending at least two weeks at the hospital.

Aslam Shaikh: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh tested positive for coronavirus last month. His cabinet colleagues former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had also tested positive for COVID-19. They have completely recovered after the full COVID-19 treatment protocol and later discharged from hospitals.

Besides them, a score of legislators and regional leaders have contracted coronavirus in India. According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on Tuesday morning, India has reported 18,55,746 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 5,86,298 are active cases, 38,938 people have died and 12,30,510 have recovered.

