Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The last rites of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi who was killed by terrorists last evening at his home in Chotipora village, were performed on Sunday.

A CRPF personnel, who was on leave, was shot dead at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. (ANI)

