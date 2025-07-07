Patna, Jul 7 (PTI) A day after five members of a family were killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Purnea district of Bihar, opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday claimed that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

Yadav also listed a number of other murders that have taken place in Bihar recently.

Five members of a family were allegedly killed and their bodies burnt on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Purnea district on Sunday night. Two persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Monday.

"Five members of a family were killed and burnt. Due to DK Tax, anarchy is at its peak in Bihar. DGP/Chief Secretary are helpless. Law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state," the RJD leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

Yadav has been speaking about "DK Tax" in the past few months, but he never clarified who or what is DK.

"Day before yesterday in Siwan, three people were killed in a massacre. In recent days, three were killed in Buxar. In Bhojpur, three people were massacred. Criminals are on alert mode and the chief inister is unconscious! DK is enjoying. Because DK is the real boss," he said.

CPI(ML) Liberation's Bihar State Secretary Kunal also condemned the killings in Purnea.

"It's a shocking incident and this shows the collapsed law and order situation in the state. Leaders of NDA parties are anti-Dalit and anti-poor. People will give them a befitting reply in the coming assembly polls," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that five members of a family in Tetma village, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil Police station, were first murdered on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

It appears that the accused then burnt their bodies in a bush. The incident took place on Sunday night, DIG (Purnea) Pramod Kumar Mandal said.

