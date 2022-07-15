New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai was Friday appointed as the BJP's new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

Also Read | Wakil Malik, Shiva's Muslim Devotee, Set for His Sixth Kanwar Yatra, Says ‘Have Faith in Lord Shiva Too'.

"Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said.

Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

Also Read | Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House.

The party is yet to take call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)