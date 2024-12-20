Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI): Several leaders across political lines condoled the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal leader Prakash Chautala on Friday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini paid a humble tribute on Chautala's demise, saying that it is an "irreparable loss for politics."

"The demise of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana state. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," Saini said in a post on X.

The INLD leader had passed away on Friday at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted how the INLD leader had made a significant contribution to serving Haryana and the country.

"The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country," he said in his X post.

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recounted Chautala's tenure as CM, while he was Assembly's LoP, referring to him as like an 'older brother.'

"When Om Prakash ji was the CM, I was the LoP...We had good relations. He served people...He was still active. It didn't feel that he would leave us so soon...He was a good person and like an older brother to me," Hooda told reporters.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also mentioned, "The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Shri Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. May God give peace to his soul and give patience to the family in this difficult time."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the INLD leader's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala ji. He was active in state politics for many years and constantly tried to carry forward the work of Chaudhary Devi Lal ji," the PM said.

"My deepest condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added. (ANI)

