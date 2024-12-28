Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam pays tribute to DMDK chief and actor Captain Vijayakanth on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Various leaders from different political parties paid tribute to former DMDK chief and actor Captain Vijayakanthon on his first death anniversary in Chennai on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai paid tribute to actor Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai.

"Captain Vijayakanth was the first to make us believe that a change can be brought in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai told media persons.

BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid tribute to Vijayakanth on his death anniversary in Chennai.

Visuals showed a large number of people gathered in Chennai to pay their tributes.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also paid tribute to actor Captain Vijayakanth.

Vijayakanth died on December 28, 2023, due to COVID-19 and prolonged illness.

Vijayakanth has acted in more than 150 films and is known for action movies. As a Nadigar Sangam president, President Vijayakanth helped cinema artists. Vijayakanth founded his party in 2005 called 'Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhgam.'.

In the 2011 State Elections, Vijayakanth DMDK won 26 seats from 41 contested seats and became the principal opposition. (ANI)

