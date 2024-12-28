Bengaluru, December 28: A two-year-old girl was severely injured in a dog attack on Monday evening in Subbannapalya, located on ITC Road in Bengaluru's Banaswadi. The girl, who was with her mother at the time, was bitten on the shoulder by a Pitbull belonging to their neighbour.

According to the New Indian Express, despite the mother's efforts to push the dog away during the attack, the child suffered significant injuries. The family, originally from Nepal and residing in Bengaluru for just two months, works at a nearby hotel. The girl's father, frustrated by the neighbour's refusal to cover the medical costs for his daughter’s treatment, filed a police complaint the following day. Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Elderly Woman on Morning Walk Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs Near Air Force Station.

Pitbull Attack in Bengaluru

The dog's owner, who also keeps a Rottweiler and two other dogs, has been summoned by the police for questioning. A case has been registered against the owner under Section 291 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct concerning animals. While the girl’s condition is no longer critical, she continues to receive medical care. The police are currently investigating the incident.

In a similar incident in August, a 76-year-old Bengaluru woman died after a pack of street dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk. The incident happened in a playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

The deceased was identified as Rajdulari Sinha, mother-in-law of an airman living in the Jalahalli area. At least 10-12 dogs attacked her while she was on her morning walk, and severe injuries were observed on her body. Sinha died while she was on her way to the hospital. A case was registered at Bengaluru’s Gangammagudi police station.

