Srinagar, December 28: In a heartwarming display of Kashmiri hospitality, locals in Gund, on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, opened the doors of a mosque to shelter a group of travellers stranded due to heavy snowfall. A dozen tourists from Punjab found themselves caught in the snowfall on Friday while returning from the Sonamarg area, officials said

Their vehicles became stuck in the snow and with no nearby hotels and local houses too small to accommodate the group, Gund residents opened the doors of the Jamia Masjid, allowing the tourists to stay there for the night, officials added.

Stranded Tourists Find Shelter in Mosque in Gund

Local Kashmiris in Ganderbal opened their doors to tourists stranded in heavy snowfall. There are many such stories, but you won't find them on the timelines of those spreading hatred, nor will you see them on TV screens. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/4F8ztnJtwS — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) December 28, 2024

"It was the best possible solution as the mosque has a hamaam, which stays warm throughout the night," said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident. The Jamia Masjid at Gund is located less than 10 kilometers from the site of a terrorist attack in Gagangir, where six people -- five non-local labourers and a local doctor -- were killed in October this year.

A video of the tourists spending the night inside the mosque has since gone viral. The tourists expressed their gratitude to the locals for their help. "We were stuck in the snow, and you came to our rescue. We are extremely thankful to all of you," one of them said.

Another tourist added, "Everyone should visit Kashmir to experience its hospitality. Everyone here is kind and it is safe to visit. Please come to this paradise on earth." Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq praised the gesture and said it was heartening to see Kashmiris open their mosques and homes to stranded tourists amidst heavy snowfall.

"This gesture of warmth and humanity reflects our longstanding tradition of hospitality and helping others in times of need," he said on X. PDP leader Iltija Mufti also took to social media to praise the "humane" gestures extended by locals to stranded tourists.

"Stranded tourists in Ganderbal found an unexpected yet warm refuge at a mosque last night. Kashmiris aren't only human, but humane too. I wish the media would stop perpetuating stereotypes that grab eyeballs and instead highlight how hospitable Kashmiris truly are," Mufti posted on X.

PDP leader Khursheed Alam also commended the people for their generosity in assisting stranded tourists during the ongoing snowfall, which has disrupted daily life across the region.

"It is heartening to witness that Kashmir's long-standing tradition of hospitality is alive and thriving. Despite the challenges posed by snowfall, including water and electricity shortages, the people of Kashmir have shown remarkable generosity, making the region proud once again," he said in a statement.

Another video circulating on social media shows several tourist families comprising of men, women and children being hosted by a local family in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district after they were stranded due to snowfall.

The tourists were full of praise for their hosts, saying, "They helped us in this difficult time. They are like gods to us." Elsewhere, heavy snowfall also left many tourists stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu highway and at tourist destinations like Doodhpathri.

However, not all the stranded tourists were complaining. "The car ignition isn't working due to the cold, and we have to push it. But it's fine; we're enjoying it," said a tourist from Haryana as he waited for clearance at Qazigund to head home. Police and civil administration have begun reaching out to stranded tourists, providing hot drinks and other necessities to keep them warm.