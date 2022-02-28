Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) The Left Front on Monday held a protest meeting in front of the State Election Commission here alleging violence and electoral malpractices against the ruling Trinamool Congress and submitted a deputation to the commissioner.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose claimed that the attempts were being made by the ruling party to destroy the democratic fabric in the state.

"People have to raise their voice against the attempts of Trinamool Congress to murder democracy," Bose told reporters before submission of the deputation to the state election commissioner.

He said that protests were held throughout the state against acts of violence and electoral malpractices during Sunday's elections to 107 municipalities.

CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, who was part of the delegation which gave the deputation to the commissioner, claimed that no action was taken against most of those who were seen to be involved in false voting and acts of intimidation.

