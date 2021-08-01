Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Stakeholders and experts should be consulted for preparation of the state budget and a separate one on agriculture to usher in a "renaissance in the lives of Tamil Nadu people," Chief Minister M K Stalin advised ministers and top officials, the government said on Sunday.

Stalin impressed on his cabinet colleagues and officials that farmers, agriculture experts and farmers associations should be consulted for the farm budget, which would be a first of its kind exercise in the state's history.

The agriculture budget should incorporate schemes that would nurture farming and ensure ryots getting benefits commensurate with their hard work, Stalin advised ministers and top state officials, a government release here said.

In the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls, the DMK had promised a seperate farm budget.

As regards the general budget, economists, industry captains, representatives of industries, traders, micro, small and medium enterprises and fishermen associations should be consulted.

The budget documents should be based on the feedback from stakeholders benefitting all sections of society and usher in a "renaissance in the lives of the Tamil Nadu people," the Chief Minister advised.

The DMK assumed power in May when the second wave of coronavirus was at the peak and an announcement on the budget session of the Assembly is expected.PTI VGN SS

