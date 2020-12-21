Muzaffarnagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A 55-year-old murder convict serving a life term for the last five months here in the district jail died on Monday, a prison official said.

The Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered the mandatory magisterial probe into the custodial death, an administrative official said.

District Jail Superintendent A K Saxena said convict Raj Kumar complained of ill health following which he was rushed to the district hospital but he was declared “brought dead”.

The convict had an old history of brain TV, he said, adding the deceased would undergo post-mortem at the hospital.

Raj Kumar was in jail since April 2017 following his arrest in a murder case, said Saxena, adding the court later convicted him in the murder case and he was serving life term here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)