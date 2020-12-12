Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan recorded light rains in the last 24 hours owing to a western disturbance, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said on Saturday.

The department has forecast fog in several districts of the state for the next two days.

Light rain was recorded in Banswara, Kota, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jodhpur, the official said.

The minimum recorded temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.3 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 10.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 11.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, he said.

Dense fog is expected at some places in Ajmer, Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jaipur, Karauli, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Bikaner and Churu districts in the next 24 hours, according to the MeT Department.

