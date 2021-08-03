Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and thundershower occurred at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the MeT Department said on Tuesday.

It said rainfall was recorded in Talbehat (Lalitpur) 21 cm, Jhansi 12 cm, Lalitpur 9 cm, Chanderdeepghat (Gorakhpur) 5 cm, Tehrauli (Jhansi) 4 cm, Bansi (Siddharth Nagar) and Deoria 3 cm each, it said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35 degrees Celsius recorded at Basti observatory, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees recorded at Jhansi observatory.

The MeT Department has forecast rain and thundershower at a few places in the state on Wednesday.

